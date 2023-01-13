Beware of ongoing phone scam in Penticton, city warns

City officials say the scam demands immediate payment of residents’ utility accounts

The city of Penticton is warning residents of an ongoing telephone scam demanding payments for utility bills. (Image by Pexels from Pixabay)

Penticton residents are being warned of an ongoing telephone scam demanding immediate payment of their utility accounts.

The city issued the warning on Friday, Jan. 13, reminding residents that they do not take payments over the phone.

“The city does use an automated phone system to reach out to customers and it will advise you how to make a payment or how to contact us for further discussion about your account,” representatives from city hall added.

People are encouraged to call 250-490-2489 or email utilities@penticton.ca for more information.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP warn public about ‘grandparent scams’

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsMobile PhonesPenticton