Beyond the Blues event coming to Revelstoke

A Beyond the Blues event is coming up in Revelstoke and new this year will be a recreational cannabis use screening tool. (Submitted)

Following the legalization of recreational cannabis, HeretoHelp is introducing a new cannabis screening tool at an upcoming Beyond the Blues event at Revelstoke Community Centre on Nov.27.

The new Cannabis Reality Check is a risky-cannabis-use screen reflecting lower-risk cannabis use guidelines developed for Canadians.

Sensitive to age-related factors, the screen looks at risk to long-term health and for immediate harms.

The participants’ answers to questions on their use of cannabis on a typical week serve to indicate levels of risk in each of these areas.

The test begins with a non-scored wellness question which recognizes any perceived benefits that cannabis use may be providing.

A clinician’s acknowledgement of these can help open the door to a balanced conversation in the debrief session.

This questionnaire relates to cannabis use not covered by a medical prescription.

“The questionnaire is a tool to help participants reflect on their relationship with cannabis,” says Sarah Hamid-Balma with the Canadian Mental Health Association’s BC Division and provincial coordinator for Beyond the Blues. “The answers to the questions can draw attention to issues that might be affecting their well-being and to ways they can better manage their lives and mental health”.

Beyond the Blues is an annual awareness day to engage people to learn more about mental well-being and mental health problems. There are at least 75 events set up across B.C.

Beyond the Blues events are free, anonymous, confidential and drop-in.

At an education and screening site attendees can take part in fun and engaging activities such as videos, games, presentations, or resource fairs to learn more about stress, mood and anxiety problems, supports and self-care.

They can fill out short self-tests on depression, anxiety and risky drinking and talk privately with a clinician about next steps and local resources. They can also fill out a well-being self-test that look at features of good mental health like vitality, social support, healthy thinking, and self-esteem.

“People sometimes think talking about mental health has to be depressing or boring, but it doesn’t,” says Hamid-Balma. “Beyond the Blues is about prevention, catching problems early and connecting to local help in a fun, friendly and interactive way.”

“We want to create friendly, engaging, and safer spaces for people to reflect on their own mental health and have a conversation about how to prevent problems or feel better,” says Hamid-Balma. “We want Beyond the Blues attendees to leave feeling empowered, better informed, hopeful and supported.”

There are specially-tailored screening forms available for adults, older adults, youth, new or expectant mothers, Aboriginal adults and people who are concerned about a friend or family member.

Brief risky drinking screens also help people see the links between their alcohol use, possible harms, and impacts on their mental well-being.

“Our research shows anyone can benefit from attending,” says Hamid-Balma. “The information and activities are designed to support people in educating themselves so that they can see what’s going well for them, and also know what to do next if they or someone they care about is affected down the road.”

Beyond the Blues events are coming up at the Revelstoke Community Centre on Nov. 27 from 4-7 p.m. and Revelstoke Secondary School on Nov. 29 from 6:30 -8 p.m.

4 tips to help stay beyond the blues this fall

Cold bugs aren’t the only thing we should be thinking about keeping at bay; our mental immune system can use a boost. CMHA BC offers five common-sense tips for protecting your mental well-being this fall: