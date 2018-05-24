Molson Coors Canada is inviting British Columbians to snap a #beertanks selfie and post it if they happen to spot one of their tanks en route. (Submitted photo)

Big brew tanks headed for Chilliwack wrapped to look like beer cans

Snap a #beertanks selfie if you see massive tanks en route to Chilliwack

The marketing reps at Molson-Coors wanted to add some frothy fun into the mix as they co-ordinated the tricky transport of massive beer-brewing tanks to Chilliwack this month.

So they came up with a special hashtag — #beertanks — to lighten the load with a bit of levity.

Two of the larger brewing tanks will be wrapped with a Molson Canadian and Coors Light banner, making it appear from a distance as if two large cans of beer are being shuttled through traffic.

British Columbians are now invited to snap a “#beertanks selfie” and post it if they happen to spot one of the tanks en route, either by water or on land, to the new brewery site under construction in Chilliwack.

“The #beertanks adds some fun to the whole project,” said Ferg Devins, communication strategist supporting Molson-Coors Canada.

About 50 tanks of varying sizes were slated to arrive in Canada this week on a freighter.

Weeknight road closures in Chilliwack were slated to start on May 27 to accommodate the tank transport by road.

The pre-fabricated brewing tanks were to arrive the Surrey docks, to be barged up the Fraser River, and then transferred onto flatbed trucks to take them the remaining 12 kilometres to the new brewery site on Kerr Avenue in Chilliwack.

“We are very excited to be building two new breweries in Canada, the Fraser Valley brewery in Chilliwack and our new brewery in Longueuil, Quebec,” said Amy Michtich, chief supply officer for Molson-Coors Canada.

That makes for an exciting time for the planning team, in anticipation of the tanks’ arrival.

“It will be an impressive sight to see on water and land,” Michtich said.

READ MORE: The #BeerTanks are coming!

READ MORE: Brewery takes shape

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Assaults reported to Revelstoke RCMP up in April
Next story
Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

Just Posted

Crews fight small wildfire between Malakwa and Revelstoke

The blaze is classed as active and is estimated at 4 hectares in size

City of Revelstoke approves interim ban on commercial cannabis sales and production

When cannabis is made legal in Canada this summer business opportunists will… Continue reading

Record cherry crop anticipated

BC Tree Fruit growers expecting crop of 12 million pounds due to ideal conditions

B.C. Interior flood risk diminishing

Snowmelt receding but rainfall impact remains a concern

City of Revelstoke distributes $290,000 in funding to community initiatives

Including the Luna Festival and the Farwell Splash Park

Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

Former B.C. police chief dies in ATV accident

Ex-Nelson top cop began his career in Vancouver

Referendum in Ireland would repeal strict ban on abortion

Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country’s strict ban on most abortions.

Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows

The Kilauea volcano has been gushing lava on the big island of Hawaii for the past three weeks.

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says ‘talking to them now’

North Korea issued a statement saying it was still “willing to give the U.S. time and opportunities” to reconsider talks

Harvey Weinstein turns himself in, arraigned on rape, criminal charges

Harvey Weinstein arraigned on rape, criminal sex act charges following allegations of sexual misconduct

Explosion at Mississauga restaurant sends 15 to hospital

Hunt underway for two suspects connected to Mississauga, Ont., blast

B.C. pipeline goes ahead despite scrapped Pacific Northwest LNG

NEB approves amendment for $1.4-billion natural gas North Montney Mainline Project

Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Most Read