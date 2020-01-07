It was a ski-to-work-kind-of-December. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Big dump: December’s snowfall near Revelstoke record breaking

Last month was the snowiest on record at Three Valley Gap on Highway 1

December snow levels were record breaking for some areas around Revelstoke.

According to the BC Ministry of Transportation, the weather station at Three Valley Gap measured a total snowfall of 287 cm, which is 171 per cent above the 10 year average for the month.

Three Valley Gap is 20 km east of Revelstoke on Highway 1.

The second snowiest December was in 2007 when 278 cm fell.

READ MORE: Power outages west of Revelstoke as storm hammers area

While Environment Canada does not keep snowfall statistics for the City of Revelstoke, BC Hydro does for Mount Revelstoke. Data collected at 1,850 metres on the mountain indicate that in November, snow levels were below average. However, by December snow levels were above. Although, their data does not include specific snowpack depth, it indicates that for December it was above 500 mm of snow water equivalent, which refers to the amount of water contained in the snowpack.

Data collected from Mica Dam showed that 279 cm of snow fell in December, while the average month is roughly 154 cm.

Snowfall levels in Glacier National Park were also above average last month with a base of roughly 250 cm. However, according to Parks Canada it was not record breaking as it would have required another metre of snow.

READ MORE: UPDATE: One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

According to Environment Canada, the snow is expected to continue tonight with another 10 cm. So far today in Revelstoke, roughly 30 cm has fallen. 

Environment Canada forecasts an arctic system hitting Revelstoke next week, causing below average temperatures. The average daytime temperature this time of year is -3C and a low of -8C.

 

