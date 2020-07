As of 8:05 p.m. July 12 the Big Eddy Bridge in Revelstoke, B.C. is closed to traffic. Three boats including at least one from Revelstoke Search and Rescue are on the water in the area and appear to be searching. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) As of 8:05 p.m. July 12 the Big Eddy Bridge in Revelstoke, B.C. is closed to traffic. Three boats including at least one from Revelstoke Search and Rescue are on the water in the area and appear to be searching. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) As of 8:05 p.m. July 12 the Big Eddy Bridge in Revelstoke, B.C. is closed to traffic. Three boats including at least one from Revelstoke Search and Rescue are on the water in the area and appear to be searching. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke RCMP and Search and Rescue are on Columbia River near the Big Eddy Bridge at 8 p.m. July 12.

Three boats and a helicopter appear to be searching the water and the shoreline in the area.

The bridge is closed to traffic and an officer is on the bridge with binoculars. A helicopter also joined at 8:30 p.m., searching the shoreline.

No further information is available at this time.

More to come.

RCMP