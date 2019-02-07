Big Eddy lots, enrolment numbers, seclusion policy were items discussed at last SD19 meeting

The sale of the Big Eddy lots still haven’t been approved by the City

Here are some notable moments from the school board meeting on Feb. 6, 2019.

Superintendent Mike Hooker’s report

Still exchanging correspondence with the City’s Planning Department in regards to the pending Big Eddy subdivision approval. Hooker noted that there is significant interest in the upcoming sale of the lots. Originally, the lots were scheduled to be sold last fall. The district is still waiting for final approval from the City.

Updated current student enrolment numbers for the district. There are 26 students at Arrow Heights Elementary, 27 at Columbia Park Elementary, and 35 at Begbie View Elementary. In total, there are 83 kindergarten students and 68 students expecting to graduate. The district projects similar numbers for next year or potentially even higher.

New policy on physical restraint and seclusion

The policy was originally approved last Dec. However, it was revised to include a provision to reflect the districts current practice on the reporting of any incidents to the superintendent/designate. The following item was added, ” Any use of physical restraint and seclusion, or the use of time-out for the purpose of removal from the classroom will be reported to the Superintendent or designate.”

Other guidelines in the policy include:

