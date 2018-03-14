Big Eddy School subdivision moves forward

Properties could be on sale this fall

The Big Eddy School subdivision project received preliminary layout approval from the City of Revelstoke and is moving forward. (File)

The Big Eddy Elementary School subdivision project is moving forward.

The Revelstoke School Board received preliminary layout approval at the end of February for seven lots along Begbie Road, at the site of the former school.

The lots are proposed to be 1,940 sq. metres and to have 28.59 metres of frontage along Begbie Road.

In a report, Anne Cooper, the project coordinator said that the School Board anticipates the lots will be sold separately, rather than to a developer.

“Creation of fee simple lots will add value for the School District, minimize risk, and widen the market for potential purchasers,” she wrote.

The property was rezoned to R2A Special Low Density Residential, which allows single or two-family dwellings, home occupations, accessory buildings and bed and breakfast businesses.

In Cooper’s report, she said there’s still more work to be done and the School Board has hired a civil engineer to help.

It’s anticipated that the lots will be for sale as early as the fall.

