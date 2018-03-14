The Big Eddy School subdivision project received preliminary layout approval from the City of Revelstoke and is moving forward. (File)

Big Eddy School subdivision moves forward

Properties could be on sale this fall

The Big Eddy Elementary School subdivision project is moving forward.

The Revelstoke School Board received preliminary layout approval at the end of February for seven lots along Begbie Road, at the site of the former school.

The lots are proposed to be 1,940 sq. metres and to have 28.59 metres of frontage along Begbie Road.

In a report, Anne Cooper, the project coordinator said that the School Board anticipates the lots will be sold separately, rather than to a developer.

RELATED: School Board expresses concern over Big Eddy delays

“Creation of fee simple lots will add value for the School District, minimize risk, and widen the market for potential purchasers,” she wrote.

The property was rezoned to R2A Special Low Density Residential, which allows single or two-family dwellings, home occupations, accessory buildings and bed and breakfast businesses.

In Cooper’s report, she said there’s still more work to be done and the School Board has hired a civil engineer to help.

It’s anticipated that the lots will be for sale as early as the fall.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The plan for the subdivision is to have seven lots that are each 1,940 sq. metres and have 28.59 metres of frontage along Begbie Road. (File)

Previous story
ALR protection petition reaches B.C. Legislature
Next story
UPDATED: Missing B.C. climber and partner reported dead

Just Posted

Revelstoke Grizzlies to fight for playoff life in Game 7

Puck drop for final game of series 7 p.m. at the Forum

Big Eddy School subdivision moves forward

Properties could be on sale this fall

Ministry review: No way to prevent 2017 spring flooding

Report cites need for better forecasting models and snowpack data collection

March 14 Editorial Cartoon

Drawn by Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

2018 Budget proposes 4.5 per cent tax increase

Revelstoke Review takes a look at proposed 2018 budget

VIDEO: Do you think glass should be included in Revelstoke’s curbside recycling program?

This week we took to the streets to ask local residents whether… Continue reading

Increased snowpack, lots of rain boost B.C. flooding risk

Across the province, snowpacks are sitting at an average of 119 per cent of normal level

Fire crews knock down 2018’s first wildfire in B.C. Interior

A small fire sparked along Highway 12 in the Southern Interior on Monday

Shoulder surgery ends season for Canuck Erik Gudbranson

Defenseman has been out for 12 games after an injury against Penguins

Happy Pi Day!

The irrational and nerdy but entirely delicious holiday is celebrated today

Right-wing B.C. activist questioned under terrorism act, barred from U.K.

Lauren Southern said she was questioned for six hours

Sicamous site of attempt to contact aliens

Dan Berg performs meditation to try to interact with visitors from other worlds

Latest U.S. government duty decision alleges newsprint ‘dumping’

‘We will not be pushed around,’ says BC Jobs Minister Bruce Ralston

ALR protection petition reaches B.C. Legislature

Group opposing marijuana greenhouses collects 1,400 signatures

Most Read