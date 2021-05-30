A fire in a metal compactor at the Campbell Mountain landfill could be seen across Penticton. (Darren Donoghue photo)

Big fire at Penticton dump

It appears a metal compactor at the Campbell Mountain landfill caught fire

A fire at the Campbell Mountain landfill could be seen across Penticton Sunday afternoon.

It appears the fire started in the metal compacting machinery.

Penticton Fire is on scene now. The blaze started around 12:20 p.m.

A picture of the flames and black smoke erupting from the metal recycling machine was posted to Facebook.

More to come as information becomes available.

