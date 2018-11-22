Big White opens for the season

Skiers in the Okanagan rejoice as Big White opens for the season

If your co-worker didn’t show up today or your classmate said they were sick, there might be a good chance they are up at Big White.

Today marks opening day at Kelowna’s closest ski hill, with a 66 cm base and 2 cm of fresh snow.

There are seven runs open and three lifts, for opening day.

RELATED: First ski hill in B.C. opened this weekend

Skiers can celebrate at the bottom of the Ridge Rocket Express with a party, which includes Loose and Lucy Moose, hot chocolate and give-aways.

For those that don’t have their ski pass yes, lifts tickets are available at 50 per cent off starting Nov. 22.

RELATED: Snow coming to Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope

If you didn’t make it to the hill today the good news is Environment Canada is forecasting snow for higher elevations. A frontal system will cross the southern B.C. interior, followed by a southwest flow that is expected to deliver 20 to 30 cm of snow over the Coquihalla Highway overnight.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
