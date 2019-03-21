Photo: Big White Ski Resort

Big White Ski Resort confident in avalanche prevention measures

Ski Patrol runs checks throughout day to promote safety on mountain

Big White Ski Resort said that they are confident that their runs are checked thoroughly to prevent avalanches.

“An avalanche is an avalanche, no one is ever prepared but we are confident in the fact that Ski Patrol checks our mountain every day and open runs accordingly,” said Michael J. Ballingall, senior vice president of Big White Ski Resort.

Today the mountain has 116 runs open, that have all been checked by Big White Ski Patrol.

READ MORE: Two avalanches confirmed at Okanagan ski resort, one in hospital

READ MORE: Avalanche control tomorrow on Highway 1

Kris Hawryluik, patrol director for Big White Ski Resort, and a professional member of the Canadian Avalanche Association, said that he and his team run twice daily checks to ensure all runs are safe on the mountain along with constant monitoring.

READ MORE: Avalanche warning issued for all B.C. mountains

They also use a program in partnership with the Canadian Avalanche Association called The Industry Information Exchange (InfoEX) that is a daily exchange of technical snow, weather, avalanche and terrain information between subscribers. This allows other subscribers to share their findings on the mountain with each other.

Hawryluik recommends that anyone wanting to explore terrain on their own check avalanche.ca in the Kootenay Boundary area for up to date information.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Men strut their stuff in Underwear Show for Penticton triathlete
Next story
‘Now, this is over’: Killer of B.C. gas station attendant dies at age 30 in prison

Just Posted

Okanagan College accepting students to new Tourism Management Diploma

The program will be offered out of the Revelstoke campus this September

Crown drops one Vernon assault charge against Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will still stand trial on one count of assault causing bodily harm in December.

Revelstoke Grizzlies win first two games in Conference Finals against Kelowna

The next game will be tomorrow at Revelstoke Forum

Temperature records broken across the Okanagan

Bob Marley said it best: The sun is shining and the weather is sweet

Revelstoke roads and weather

Multiple highway closures due to avalanche control

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

Festival planned for Easter weekend

Organizers preparing 10,000 eggs for hunt at Summerland’s Easter Egg-stravaganza

ICBC shifts to Alberta model, with higher rates, private insurers say

Minor injury cap, court restrictions take effect April 1 in B.C.

‘Now, this is over’: Killer of B.C. gas station attendant dies at age 30 in prison

Grant De Patie killed while working at gas station

Big White Ski Resort confident in avalanche prevention measures

Ski Patrol runs checks throughout day to promote safety on mountain

B.C., feds accused of ‘environmental racism’ over Site C, Mount Polley

Amnesty International Canada says governments failed to recognize threats to Indigenous peoples

New Leger polls suggests federal Liberals lagging Conservatives

Overall, 31 per cent of respondents polled said they would vote for Justin Trudeau’s Liberals

Number of homeless deaths more than doubled in B.C. as opioid crisis set in

New data shows trend between more overdose deaths and the number of people dying in the street

Four people spat on in ‘random, unprovoked’ assaults: Vancouver police

Police ask additional victims to come forward after woman in a wheelchair spat on

Most Read