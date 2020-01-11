(Contributed)

Big White Ski Resort gets 13 inches of fresh powder in last 24 hours

Fresh powder has been gifted to Okanagan skiers and boarders

In the last 24 hours, Big White Resort has got a 13 inch (35 cm) powder dump on its mountains.

Over the past seven days, close to 100 centimetres has fallen on the resort’s slopes and the snow is forecasted to continue with light snowing throughout the weekend.

With ideal temps of -6 C, calm winds and more snow expected, the 2020 season continues its ideal start.

Most Read