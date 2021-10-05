Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna to open Nov. 25

All patrons will be expected to follow provincial public health orders to access certain services

Big White is set to open on Nov. 25, but patrons will have to show proof of vaccination in order to access certain services.

This will include restaurants with sit-down table service, stores, public spaces in the resort’s accommodations, fitness centres and privately-owned resort restaurants. Visitors will not need proof of vaccination to access cafeterias and quick service cafeterias in day lodges. Proof of vaccination is also not needed for public washrooms and retail services in day lodges.

Proof of vaccination is also not needed to access skiing, snowboarding and other outdoor activities.

“All of the provincial health mandates that are currently in effect in B.C. will be in effect for Big White as well,” said senior vice-president Michael Ballingall in an interview with Black Press.

But Ballingall said that public health orders are subject to change and visitors should check before heading up to Big White.

“There will be changes to the rules before opening day. We have a no-questions-asked refund policy in place on season passes until opening day. If things do change, and you don’t like the change, you’ll get a 100 per cent refund on your pass,” said Ballingall.

