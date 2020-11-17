Big White Ski Resort currently has an alpine snow base of 60 centimetres. (Contributed) Big White Ski Resort has an alpine base of 170 cm of snow. (Contributed)

Big White Ski Resort set to open early

Pass holders will now be able to hit the mountain on Nov. 19

After mass amounts of snowfall last weekend, Big White Ski Resort will open three days earlier than expected.

Big White will open for pass holders only on Nov. 19 through Nov. 23 and will open to ticket visitors on Nov. 23, three days earlier than the original Nov. 26 date.

“The one big thing of working for a family company is decisions get made quickly,” said Michael Ballingall, senior vice-president at Big White Ski Resort Ltd.

“We had enough snow over the weekend and it’s always been our promise to open as soon as snow permits – therefore we’re opening with safety protocols in place for COVID-19 on Thursday, November 19.”

Over the past week, the resort has received 63 centimetres of snow, bringing its alpine snow base to 60 cm. While the resort is able to open early, early-season snow conditions exist, which is why the resort is telling guests to ride with extreme caution.

Lifts scheduled to open from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. are the Ridge Rocket, Bullet Express, Plaza Chair, and Gondola. Limited runs were announced Wednesday.

READ MORE: Westside Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign kicks off

Happy Valley Car Park will be the only available day parking facility. Limited food and beverage will be available.

The outdoor washroom in the Village Centre will be available as well as limited indoor facilities.

Masks or face coverings are mandatory in all buildings, lift lines, loading and unloading lifts.

Guests should pack multiple masks or face coverings, as they can get wet and freeze while outdoors and become uncomfortable.

There are mask dispensers situated throughout the resort and reusable masks for purchase at Big White retail stores.

The resort asks guests space themselves in line to a minimum of six feet and don’t visit the resort if they are feeling ill.

The resort is also asking that guests carpool when and where they can, and that they remain in their social bubble while at the resort.

Pre-Season Season Passes will remain on sale until close of business Thursday, Nov. 26, while the 100-day guarantee begins Nov. 19.

