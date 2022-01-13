Construction on two new drive-thru restaurants in Vernon: Triple O’s and Popeyes on 27th Street, is just one of the developments adding to the city’s record year of construction. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Construction on two new drive-thru restaurants in Vernon: Triple O’s and Popeyes on 27th Street, is just one of the developments adding to the city’s record year of construction. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Big year for building in Vernon

A record $173.5 million in building permit values collected by city in 2021

Vernon will look to build on a record year of construction.

A record $173.5 million was brought into city coffers in 2021. The previous highest building permit value occurred in 2008 at $169.1 million.

“I can only imagine the demand of activity that took place inside our development stream over the past 12 months,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “And given the added restrictions of COVID, we were still able to have the highest values on record.”

Council will get a detailed report about building and development stats at its regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 8.

READ MORE: Affordable Indigenous housing breaks ground in Vernon

READ MORE: Immigration pilot helps Vernon businesses address labour shortages

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConstructionMunicipal Government

Previous story
New trial ordered for children’s hockey coach in voyeurism case
Next story
B.C. pledges $1M for harm reduction to prevent overdose deaths among construction workers

Just Posted

BC CDC map showing geographic breakdown of cases in the province. (BCCDC)
BC CDC reports 119 new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke

The Board of Education of School District No. 19 has voted to implement a COVID-19 proof of vaccination procedure. (File photo)
Revelstoke board of education to adopt vaccination mandate for staff

Revelstoke City Council adopts a bylaw that bans single-use plastic bags in Revelstoke. Customers will have the option to purchase paper or reusable bags. (Black Press file photo)
Revelstoke adopts bylaw to ban single-use plastics

Highway 1, 20 kilometres west of Revelstoke looking west on Jan. 12, 2022. (DriveBC image)
UPDATE: Highway 1 open between Sicamous and Revelstoke after closure for avalanche control