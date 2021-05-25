Bikes, rifle, ammunition among stolen items recovered by Okanagan RCMP

A pair of bikes stolen from a Vernon residence have been returned to their rightful owners.
Officers from Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit recovered the bikes while executing a search warrant at a residence in the 3900 block of 24th Avenue in Vernon on April 9.
Police discovered more than just the stolen bikes at the home.
“In addition to the bikes, police also seized an SKS rifle, ammunition, and a number of other stolen items,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.
A 41-year old Vernon man was arrested at the time and faces a number of potential criminal charges in relation to the ongoing investigation.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.