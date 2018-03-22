Bill supporting heritage building owners defeated

Private member’s bill would have provided a tax credit for renovations and repairs

Wayne Stetski is disappointed that a bill supporting heritage building owners was defeated in the House of Commons Wednesday night. (Submitted)

A private member’s bill that would have seen financial support for Canada’s historic buildings was defeated in the House of Commons last night.

Bill C-323 was introduced by MP Peter Van Loan and would have provided a 20 per cent tax credit to the owners of heritage buildings for renovations and repairs.

The bill was supported by Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski as well as other NDP MPs and Conservative MPs.

Stetski said it was defeated by a Liberal majority in the House of Commons Wednesday night.

“I am disappointed that the government ignored the letters and phone calls from Canadians and the good advice heard at Environment Committee and voted to kill this important bill,” said Stetski.

Last fall the House of Commons Standing Committee on Environment and Sustainable Development looked at the federal government’s approach to heritage issues. The Committee’s report, Preserving Canada’s Heritage: the Foundation for Tomorrow was supported by all parties and included the recommendation “that the federal government establish a tax credit for the restoration and preservation of buildings listed on the Canadian Register of Historic Places.”

There are four Revelstoke properties in the register, including the Revelstoke Courthouse and Revelstoke City Hall.

Stetski was disappointed the bill was defeated.

Said Stetski: “I will continue to fight to preserve Kootenay-Columbia’s important historic and heritage buildings.”

