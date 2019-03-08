Revelstoke Adaptive Sports Program’s mission is to increase adaptive accessibility and learning opportunities for those with physical and cognitive disabilities. (Facebook)

Bingo night to support Revelstoke Adaptive Sports Programs

The program aims to improve quality of life through opening doors to the outdoors

The largest fundraiser of the year for Revelstoke Adaptive Sports Programs is about to arrive.

 On Thurs. March 21 at Grizzly Sports Bar and Grill. There will be bingo with a prize every round, drink specials, and a big raffle at the end of the evening. All proceeds go to supporting Adaptive Sports in Revelstoke.

Revelstoke Adaptive Sports Program’s mission is to increase adaptive accessibility and learning opportunities for those with physical and cognitive disabilities. In that past, fundraising has made it possible for the program to purchase a sit ski.

The program provides adventure sport and learning opportunities for people with disabilities through safe, fun, and compassionate programming. It aims to improve the quality of life of all those involved through opening doors to the outdoors. The program works on helping people enjoy Revelstoke Mountain Resort regardless of their disability. The programs works with Community Connections, the local school board and word-of-mouth to help get local people out enjoying the snow. Our organization is run entirely by volunteers and donations.

This year’s Bingo night will coincide with the a sit ski camp https://www.liveitloveit.org/programs

More details will be released closer to the date, such as what time the event starts and ends.

Previous story
Government proposes dropping regional ALC panels
Next story
Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

Just Posted

Interior Health hospitals to serve more made in B.C. food

New initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture to serve more B.C. produced food in hospitals

Bingo night to support Revelstoke Adaptive Sports Programs

The program aims to improve quality of life through opening doors to the outdoors

Body found in West Kelowna homeless camp

A West Kelowna man has been found dead in what’s believed to be a homeless camp.

Look for hope in her eyes this International Women’s Day

For the second year the event Hope in Her Eyes is sold out in Kelowna

Jocelyn’s Jottings: International Women’s Day

For the last two years, on International Women’s Day, I attended a… Continue reading

Sunny skies in the forecast this weekend

Spring has Sprung in Okanagan Valley-Shuswap

Unlicensed practitioner ordered to stop injecting botox in B.C.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons granted a court order against Minoo Iromloo

Government proposes dropping regional ALC panels

Head of Okanagan panel says move would “not be a bad thing”

Hergott: Cones of silence removed

Lawyer Paul Hergott writes about Jody Wilson-Raybould’s testimony this week

Inadmissible documents offer look inside Hells Angels clubhouses

Police officers report excluded from governments attempt to seize Hells Angels club houses

50% of Canadians can’t name a female scientist or engineer: poll

Roughly 82 per cent of those surveyed said they picture a man when imagining a computer scientist

Volunteer rebuilt fire lookout avoids demolition

Province to assess Eagle Pass Mountain structure for safety, environmental risk

No motel refund for Okanagan tourist’s wildfire smoke woes

Tourist was asking for reimbursement for motel cancellation

60% of British Columbians don’t know why we have Daylight Saving Time: poll

BC Hydro to look at electricity use during time change

Most Read