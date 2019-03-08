Bingo night to support Revelstoke Adaptive Sports Programs

The program aims to improve quality of life through opening doors to the outdoors

The largest fundraiser of the year for Revelstoke Adaptive Sports Programs is about to arrive.

On Thurs. March 21 at Grizzly Sports Bar and Grill. There will be bingo with a prize every round, drink specials, and a big raffle at the end of the evening. All proceeds go to supporting Adaptive Sports in Revelstoke.

Revelstoke Adaptive Sports Program’s mission is to increase adaptive accessibility and learning opportunities for those with physical and cognitive disabilities. In that past, fundraising has made it possible for the program to purchase a sit ski.

The program provides adventure sport and learning opportunities for people with disabilities through safe, fun, and compassionate programming. It aims to improve the quality of life of all those involved through opening doors to the outdoors. The program works on helping people enjoy Revelstoke Mountain Resort regardless of their disability. The programs works with Community Connections, the local school board and word-of-mouth to help get local people out enjoying the snow. Our organization is run entirely by volunteers and donations.

This year’s Bingo night will coincide with the a sit ski camp https://www.liveitloveit.org/programs

More details will be released closer to the date, such as what time the event starts and ends.