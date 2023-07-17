The fire started after a bird hit a power line. (Google Maps)

The fire started after a bird hit a power line. (Google Maps)

Bird hits power line sparking fire in Vernon

The grass fire was sparked near Predator Ridge

A grass fire that was sparked along Commonage Road on Sunday night, was quickly extinguished by Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS).

VFRS received a report of a wildland fire in the 400 block of Commonage Road, near MacKay Reservoir, between Predator Ridge and the Bailey Road turnoff at approximately 6 p.m. July 16.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fast moving grass fire that was approximately 50 feet by 100 feet along the roadway.

The fire was quickly extinguished, with no risk to structures.

“Thanks to the public, this fire was quickly reported and firefighters were dispatched. Career firefighters who were stationed at fire station three (Predator Ridge) due to extreme wildfire risk conditions, were joined by newly activated auxiliary firefighters from the same station,” said deputy fire chief Mike Walroth. “Together, they knocked the fire down quickly and stopped it from spreading even further.

“This was an example of firefighters working together with an alert and vigilant community to quickly get on top of a potentially dangerous situation.”

The fire was started by a bird flying into a power line.

The VFRS wants to thank the public for being aware of their surroundings and reporting the fire when they saw it. If you see a fire inside city limits, call 911 immediately.

To report a wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555, or dial *5555 on a cell phone.

READ MORE: Vernon woman going ‘global’ in pageantry

READ MORE: Okanagan film industry champions massive growth over the past three years

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fireVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New single-use plastics bans coming in time for B.C. holiday shopping season
Next story
Aggressive wildfire closes only road to Bella Coola

Just Posted

Devyn Gale, middle, was a third year firefighter with the BC Wildfire Service. (Instagram)
‘She was one of us’: BC Wildfire mourns losing one of their own

FIlms such as Until Branches Bend, have been filmed in the Okanagan. (Courtesy of Until Branches Bend)
Okanagan film industry champions massive growth over the past three years

Jaime Garcia climbs out of his tub at the beach at Maffeo Sutton Park at the end of the Great International World Championship Bathtub Race. In which Canadian city did bathtub racing originate? (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
QUIZ: How much do you know about water-related activities?

Izzy Lamoureux stands at the HOLM booth at the farmers’ market on Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Market Materials: HOLM Coffee Company