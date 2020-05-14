Bird sparks fire, power outage in Vernon’s unexploded ordinances area

Department of National Defence called to assist in mop up among unexploded ordinances

A power outage has left 1,802 homes without power Thursday, May 14. (BC Hydro outage map)

A small grass fire sparked after a bird collided with utility wires is believed to have taken out power for nearly 2,000 people in the Vernon area.

Coldstream Fire Department was called to check on the fire shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Clerke Road, Tuesday, May 14.

The grass fire was doused quickly thanks to passersby.

Two men in a utility truck reportedly pulled over and used a fire extinguisher to put it out.

The Vernon Fire Department was also called to the small grass fire, as power lines were down.

A bird is believed to have hit the lines and sparked the fire.

Meanwhile, BC Hydro reports 1,802 people between Vernon and Lake Country are without power.

As fire crews mopped up, the Department of National Defence was also called to assist as the area is amongst unexploded ordinances.

