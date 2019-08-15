Bizarre accusations, insults and profanity fly around small town B.C. courthouse

“He put a bullet in his own head and he says he’s afraid of me”

Two Princeton men came to verbal blows Thursday in circuit court, employing insults, name calling and profanity during a peace bond hearing.

Accusations stacked up and ran the gamut from drug selling to violence, and even the suggestion that one man shot himself in the head to avoid being interviewed by police in connection with a long-ago homicide, and that the RCMP are involved in a conspiracy to not bring charges.

Paul Nicholas was charged with causing fear of injury in another person, Ronald Stevens.

The two have a documented history in Princeton and have previously been required through peace bond to have no contact.

The court heard that in January of this year Nicholas and Stevens fell into an altercation on Vermilion Avenue.

Stevens testified that Nicholas swore to kill him and accused him of selling Fentanyl laced drugs to his longtime partner, who died in December 2018.

“He screamed that I sold the Fentanyl to his girlfriend who [overdosed] and that I was a drug dealer and basically that he was going to kill me,” said Stevens, while being questioned by Crown Attorney Andrew Vandersluys.

Stevens admitted to the court he sold drugs to the woman twice in the past, but did not sell her drugs before she died.

“I didn’t kill your wife this time,” he said to Nicholas – who was acting as his own lawyer – under cross examination.

Nicholas later testified his partner did not die of an overdose.

When Vandersluys asked Stevens if he was fearful of Nicholas he responded: “I’m afraid he’s going to jump me at any time. But am I afraid of him as a man? No.”

Nicholas said Stevens has no cause to be afraid of him, and said that his adversary once showed up at his house with a knife.

He accused Stevens of shooting himself in the head at one point to avoid involvement in a local homicide investigation.

“He put a bullet in his own head and he says he’s afraid of me.”

Nicholas also claimed police would not recommend charges against Stevens because they are conspiring against him.

Judge Gregory Koturbash ruled that, by his own statements, Stevens indicated he was not fearful Nicholas and the charge was stayed.

Addressing Nicholas he said: “You have been put on notice that he does not want to have any contact with you….If you talk things can get misconstrued. Stay away from him.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Public hearing held for proposed adventure park
Next story
Bears in South Okanagan searching for food before hibernating

Just Posted

MP Wayne Stetski visiting Revelstoke to consult and advocate Green New Deal

He will be in town Aug. 20 with MP Peter Julian

Let there be splash: Revelstoke’s first splash park opens

The park is located at 1401 First Street West

Mt. Begbie Brewery in Revelstoke wins six World Beer Awards

The winners were announced earlier this month

WoodStoke music festival coming to Revelstoke Sept. 7

The BC Interior Forestry Museum is hosting the outdoor event on their forest walk property

BC Hydro work to close Highway 23 periodically starting Sept. 3

Highway 23 north will be periodically closed between Sept. 3 and the… Continue reading

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

Crash closes Highway 97C near Merritt

A vehicle collision has closed Highway 97 C between Highway 5A and… Continue reading

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

Shuswap emergency crews responding to collision at Highway 1, Balmoral intersection

Intersection has seen “higher than average collision rate over the last decade”

BC Ferries sets fiscal records: $12M net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020

Ships sailed 700 more round trips compared to 2018

Feds consider building road to transport fish around Big Bar slide

Crews are moving rocks and boulders to create passageways in the Fraser River

Bizarre accusations, insults and profanity fly around small town B.C. courthouse

“He put a bullet in his own head and he says he’s afraid of me”

UPDATE: Fatal collision closes Okanagan Connector

Westbound traffic is open again but eastbound traffic won’t resume until 8 p.m., according to DriveBC

RDOS calls for changes to recycling regulations

Regional district supports request from Thompson-Nicola Regional District

Most Read