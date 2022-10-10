‘Bizarre’ parking job tips off West Kelowna RCMP to another impaired driver

Over the last 5 days, West Kelowna police take 11 impaired drivers off the road

(West Kelowna RCMP)

Police were called on Oct. 9, after people became suspicious of a driver who had had parked their vehicle on the sidewalk before going shopping in West Kelowna.

At approximately 9 p.m. the RCMP identified the impaired man who had parked in a “bizarre” manner in a lot on Louie Drive.

Mounties impounded the vehicle, fined the man and suspended his license.

In the last five days, police in West Kelowna have identified 11 impaired drivers and served driving prohibition notices and impounded their vehicles.

“Most of these investigations were self generated by the police officers on patrols during the Thanksgiving long weekend and serve as a good reminder to always assign a sober designated driver,” said Insp. Pikola, officer in charge of the West Kelowna RCMP detachment.

READ MORE: Life sentence for British man who killed Vernon woman

READ MORE: Magical medicine: B.C. cannabis farmers are ready to safely produce psilocybin

 

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West Kelownadrunk driverdrunk drivingRCMP

Previous story
Keremeos winery crafts special wine ‘Olivia the Brave’ in memory of niece
Next story
PHOTOS: 151-hectare grassfire burning between Grand Forks, Christina Lake along Hwy. 3

Just Posted

2010 was a banner year for the Adams River salmon run, with an estimated 3.6 million late-run sockeye returning to spawn. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Late-run sockeye salmon run expected to peak this week at Tsústwecw Provincial Park

The man who murdered Vernon’s Ashley Wadsworth in the United Kingdom on Feb. 1, 2022 has been handed a life sentence. (Ashley Wadsworth/Facebook photo)
Life sentence for British man who killed Vernon woman

Numerous beer varies are produced in British Columbia. Do you know which country leads the world in beer consumption? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: A celebration of wine and beer

The report outlines proposed changed to electoral boundaries and districts throughout the province. (BCEBC)
Report confirms no change to electoral district in Revelstoke