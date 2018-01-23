Black ice warning in effect on highways around Revelstoke

Drive BC is reporting black ice on sections of the Trans-Canada Highway and Higway 23 Tuesday morning.
The black ice warning is in effect between Revelstoke and Craigellachie and between Shelter Bay and Revelstoke. There’s also a warning for slippery sections between Craigellachie and Revelstoke and compact snow with slushy sections between Revelstoke and Shelter Bay.
Heading east, DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slushy sections and black ice from Revelstoke to the west boundary of Glacier National Park.
The high in Revelstoke today is around -1 C.
Environment Canada is forecasting between 2 and 4 cm of snow.
For up to date road conditions go to drivebc.ca.
For up to date weather go to weather.gc.ca.
