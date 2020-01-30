Black ice warning issued for Highway 1, Highway 97B in the Shuswap

Road users in the Shuswap have been advised to keep a look out for dangerous road conditions on some stretches of local highways.

On the morning of Thursday, Jan. 30,DriveBC was warning the public about stretches of black ice and fog between the start of Highway 97B and Black Road for 8.8 kilometres. Black ice was also reported to be on a 25-km stretch east of Sicamous, between the Perry River Bridge and Victoria Road West on Highway 1.

According to Shift into Winter, an information campaign promoted by DriveBC, there are several ways drivers can identify slippery sections of road.

Drivers should be on the look out for shaded areas, bridges and overpasses as they freeze sooner in cold temperatures.

In rain or light snow conditions, water left on the road can turn into black ice after a drop in temperature overnight. Temperatures fluctuating between 5 degrees celsius and -5 C can also create black ice.

Drivers can mediate the dangers presented by black ice by looking into the distance, slowing down, maintaining a safe following distance, avoiding aggressive braking and sudden steering and being prepared for a temporary loss of vehicle control.

