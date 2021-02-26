NorKam secondary student Karis Wilson in the outfit that got her sent home from school on Feb. 23, 2021

Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are the stories that made waves in the Okanagan-Shuswap

In case you missed it, here are this week’s top news items.

Activist speaks out against conditions at Penticton homeless shelters

Idris Hudson said he is appalled with the living conditions and lack of support he’s seen at Penticton’s homeless shelters.

Hudson has experienced homelessness himself and he’s calling on local and provincial politicians to improve the conditions and support services at the city’s homeless shelters.

“People like BC Housing are just pounding these people into bedrooms and then not doing anything with them,” he said.

“I think BC Housing is wonderful for stepping up and taking it on but there’s a level of care that needs to be added.”

First death tied to COVID-19 outbreak at KGH

Interior Health (IH) has recorded the first death due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

The health authority first announced the outbreak at unit 4B on Monday, Feb. 22. By Thursday, Feb. 25, IH said there had already been one death. Currently, five patients and one staff member have contracted the virus.

IH said the hospital remains safe for scheduled procedures and other appointments.

“Patients are not required to self-isolate after they come to the hospital,” IH said.

New Vernon pharmacy takes ‘old school’ approach to cutting-edge care

Pivot Rx may be a new fixture in downtown Vernon, but its current building used to be the home of a former family pharmacy for 40 years.

Pivot Rx is set up like a family doctor clinic, so there’s no calling out prescriptions to the public like what usually happens at big-chain pharmacies. This means clients are brought to one of three private consultation rooms to speak with a pharmacist one-on-one.

Sicamous to purchase retiring doctor’s business, take over management

Dr. Jake Beech is the District of Sicamous’ only full-time physician and he is retiring this summer.

To fill the void, the district itself will take over the management and administration of the Sicamous Medical Clinic.

The district plans to change the clinic from a physician-operated clinic to a community health centre, meaning the municipal government will handle staff hiring, medical services plan billing and other administrative work such as payroll.

B.C. teen in turtleneck, lace-edged dress sent home from school for ‘inappropriate’ outfit

Karis Wilson was sent home for wearing a white turtleneck shirt under a black dress with lace trim.

The reason? A teacher and student teacher felt uncomfortable with the outfit. Wilson was sent to the principal’s outfit and was given the chance to change her clothes.

She opted to stay home for the rest of the day.

Wilson said it was never explained to her how her outfit detracted from the learning process.

A dose of COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at a vaccination clinic in Montreal’s Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
39 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region since the pandemic began is now at 7,334

Arrow Lakes Caribou Society said the new caribou pen near the Nakusp Hotsprings is close to completion. (Submitted)
Maternity caribou pen near Nakusp inches closer to fruition

While Nakusp recently approved the project’s lease, caribou captures are delayed due to COVID-19

Illuminate Spirit Revelstoke Society said Revelstoke’s dark downtown core is unwelcoming. Lighting would make it more inviting and a point of interest. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
New community group hopes to ‘light up’ Revelstoke

Illuminate Spirit Revelstoke Society aims to purchase decorative lights for the downtown core

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons. File photo.
Kootenay-Columbia MP supports motion condemning Uighur genocide

Rob Morrison says labelling Uighur persecution as a genocide sends a message to Chinese government

Sylvain Fabi, Canada’s chief negotiator for the Columbia River Treaty, joined a number of government and Indigenous government stakeholders for a virtual town hall on Feb. 24, 2021, to update the state of the Columbia River Treaty negotiations. Trevor Crawley photo/Zoom screenshot
Indigenous input key to Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Ecosystem function included in negotiations along with flood management and power generation priorities

Gina Adams as she works on her latest piece titled ‘Undying Love’. (Submitted photo)
‘Toothless’ the kitty inspires B.C. wood carver to break out the chainsaw

Inspired by plight of a toothless cat, Gina Adams offers proceeds from her artwork to help animals

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson presents bill to delay B.C.’s budget as late as April 30, and allow further spending before that, B.C. legislature, Dec. 8, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How big is B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit? We’ll find out April 20

More borrowing expected as pandemic enters second year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The first of 11 Dash 8 Q400 aircraft's have arrived in Abbotsford. Conair Group Inc. will soon transform them into firefighting airtankers. (Submitted)
Abbotsford’s Conair begins airtanker transformation

Aerial firefighting company creating Q400AT airtanker in advance of local forest fire season

Arrow Lakes Caribou Society said the new caribou pen near the Nakusp Hotsprings is close to completion. (Submitted)
Maternity caribou pen near Nakusp inches closer to fruition

While Nakusp recently approved the project’s lease, caribou captures are delayed due to COVID-19

BC Housing has proposed that the emergency winter shelter at Victory Church at 352 Winnipeg Street be extended as a shelter until March 31, 2022. It was originally intended to be open until April 1, 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
One more year of ‘temporary’ homeless shelter in Penticton?

BC Housing has applied to extend Victory Church as a shelter for those experiencing homelessness

The Canada Revenue Agency says there were 32 tax fraud convictions across the country between April 2019 and March 2020. (Pixabay)
Vancouver man sentenced to 29 months, fined $645K for tax evasion, forgery

Michael Sholz reportedly forged documents to support ineligible tax credits linked to homeownership

Then-Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson looks on as MLA Shirley Bond answers questions during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria. (Chad Hipolito / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. Liberal party to choose next leader in February 2022

Candidates have until Nov. 30 to declare whether they are running

