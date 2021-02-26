Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are the stories that made waves in the Okanagan-Shuswap

NorKam secondary student Karis Wilson in the outfit that got her sent home from school on Feb. 23, 2021

In case you missed it, here are this week’s top news items.

Activist speaks out against conditions at Penticton homeless shelters

Idris Hudson said he is appalled with the living conditions and lack of support he’s seen at Penticton’s homeless shelters.

Hudson has experienced homelessness himself and he’s calling on local and provincial politicians to improve the conditions and support services at the city’s homeless shelters.

“People like BC Housing are just pounding these people into bedrooms and then not doing anything with them,” he said.

“I think BC Housing is wonderful for stepping up and taking it on but there’s a level of care that needs to be added.”

First death tied to COVID-19 outbreak at KGH

Interior Health (IH) has recorded the first death due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH).

The health authority first announced the outbreak at unit 4B on Monday, Feb. 22. By Thursday, Feb. 25, IH said there had already been one death. Currently, five patients and one staff member have contracted the virus.

IH said the hospital remains safe for scheduled procedures and other appointments.

“Patients are not required to self-isolate after they come to the hospital,” IH said.

New Vernon pharmacy takes ‘old school’ approach to cutting-edge care

Pivot Rx may be a new fixture in downtown Vernon, but its current building used to be the home of a former family pharmacy for 40 years.

Pivot Rx is set up like a family doctor clinic, so there’s no calling out prescriptions to the public like what usually happens at big-chain pharmacies. This means clients are brought to one of three private consultation rooms to speak with a pharmacist one-on-one.

Sicamous to purchase retiring doctor’s business, take over management

Dr. Jake Beech is the District of Sicamous’ only full-time physician and he is retiring this summer.

To fill the void, the district itself will take over the management and administration of the Sicamous Medical Clinic.

The district plans to change the clinic from a physician-operated clinic to a community health centre, meaning the municipal government will handle staff hiring, medical services plan billing and other administrative work such as payroll.

B.C. teen in turtleneck, lace-edged dress sent home from school for ‘inappropriate’ outfit

Karis Wilson was sent home for wearing a white turtleneck shirt under a black dress with lace trim.

The reason? A teacher and student teacher felt uncomfortable with the outfit. Wilson was sent to the principal’s outfit and was given the chance to change her clothes.

She opted to stay home for the rest of the day.

Wilson said it was never explained to her how her outfit detracted from the learning process.

