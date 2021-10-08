Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick look at what happened this week in news

Kelowna man arrested after 500 kilos of cocaine found on boat near Nova Scotia

A Kelowna man has been arrested after 500 kilograms of cocaine were allegedly found on a boat he was in.

Aleck Villeneuve, 38, was reportedly one of two people in the sailboat when they were stopped by the Canadian Coast Guard off Nova Scotia in late summer.

The Coast Guard, along with Quebec RCMP, searched the boat.

Villeneuve is facing drug-related charges.

Crime caseloads has put Penticton in crisis mode: Mayor

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki said his city is in crisis mode due to the crime caseload.

“The taxpayers are saying they want community safety as the top priority. There are people living a life of crime, using fear and intimidation and their actions have no consequences,” he said.

City staff said that in order to deal with the caseload, Penticton needs an additional 60 police officers.

The city currently has 50, but 20 per cent of those are off on medical or stress leave.

Two arrested after gelato shop smash and grab in Vernon

Two Vernon men have been arrested and are facing charges after a smash-and-grab spree downtown earlier in the week.

La Carraia Gelato owner Fakri Fituri said the men smashed the glass door and took an iPad, money from the register and a cookie jar.

Both men remain in police custody, waiting for their court appearance.

Rust Brothers to join judges’ panel for 2021 Dancing with Shuswap Stars

Mike Hall and Avery Shoaf, of the TV reality show Rust Valley Restorers, are joining the judges’ panel for this year’s Dancing with the Shuswap Stars.

Event organizers said they expect the Rust Brothers to provide witty commentary throughout the live-streamed event.

All proceeds from the show will go to Shuswap Hospice.

