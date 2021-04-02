Kyle Gianis on instagram.com/ironathletics_official/

Kyle Gianis on instagram.com/ironathletics_official/

Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from March 28 to April 2

Missed the news this week? Not to worry! Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan over the last few days.

UPDATE: Man rushed to hospital following afternoon shooting in Kelowna

On March 29, police officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot behind Global Fitness and Dakoda’s Sports Bar and Grill. He was transported to Kelowna General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A follow-up story identified the man as Kyle Gianis, where it is believed that the shooting was gang-related. Gianis is said to have survived two other targeted shootings in the Lower Mainland.

Witnesses told police they saw a man fleeing the scene in a grey or silver car. Mounties found a matching car burning on Longhill Road shortly after. Fire crews responded to the area to douse the blaze.

Bush party stabbing near Kelowna injured 8 people, 2 teens in serious condition

Just before 2 a.m. on March 28, authorities were called to the Postill Lake Road area after eight people were stabbed at a bush party. Seven people were treated for stab wounds, while another was treated for injuries caused by a blunt object.

RCMP said that a group of teenagers were partying in the area when a second group arrived. The situation escalated into a violent altercation.

Two males, aged 18 and 16, were transported to the hospital for serious stab wounds. Four adult men — three aged 19 and one 18 — and a 17-year-old male youth sustained non-life-threatening wounds and have since been released from hospital. A 25-year old woman was also treated for injuries caused by a blunt object.

The suspect, another adult male, has been released from police custody without charge pending further investigation. Mounties have identified potential suspects from both parties involved in the altercation.

Camp set up beside Penticton’s iconic Peach, blocking Chamber office

A large tent popped up beside Penticton’s iconic Peach at the end of March, blocking the washrooms and the Penticton Chamber office. The pair who pitched the tent are allegedly well known to the city’s bylaw officers.

“They are known to us as rough sleepers. But this was not an ideal location for them to be. They were blocking Chamber staff from getting in the building and impacting the use of the washrooms,” said Tina Siebert, head of Penticton’s bylaw department.

The pair weren’t happy about moving but bylaws gave them a time frame to move along.

Video: Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

A car was spotted driving in the wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap on Tuesday, March 30. According to one witness, the car travelled in the wrong lane from Balmoral to White Lake. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm RCMP said that if a driver makes a mistake while merging onto the highway on the divided stretch, there are no exits between Carlin and Balmoral that they can use to get on the right side of the dividers. West said a much better option for the errant driver would have been to get off the road and slowly reverse the way they came rather than proceeding the wrong way in the fast lane which he called very dangerous.

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Officer killed in attack outside U.S. Capitol an 18-year veteran

Just Posted

What’s the best ski run at RMR? Vote! (Photo by Tj Balon)
What is the BEST in Revelstoke? VOTE

Tell us what stands out in our community

Alex Jay zooming down the resort this season. (Photo by Tj Balon)
‘124 out of 129 days is still an A+’: Revelstoke Mountain Resort reflects on pandemic season

‘I’m proud of our team and the guests we had’

Voting opens March 18 and closes April 8 in the Best of Revelstoke Awards. (Revelstoke Review)
Vote in the Best of Revelstoke Awards!

Where is the best pizza? Best coffee? Best bike trail? Vote before April 8

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 42 cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

16 people are currently hospitalized, while eight are in critical care

Revelstokians age 50+ and Indigenous residents age 18+ can now book an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
Revelstoke residents age 50+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

Interior Health changed eligibility due to a recent uptick in cases

Lady Dia, pictured with her son Glory, is a Kelowna artist. She recently received $10,000 in funding for her podcast MoM:ents. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna artist receives $10k for podcast series

The podcast will explore artistry, parenthood, and the ups and downs of both

Vernon Fire Rescue crews extinguished a fire in a home on 27th Avenue Friday, April 2, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon street blocked as crews extinguish house fire

27th traffic is blocked Friday afternoon in both directions

Aberdeen Hall Preparatory School in Kelowna. (Facebook)
Potential COVID-19 exposure at Kelowna independent school

Interior Health listed the exposure for March 29

Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort
Big White health advisory issued after restaurant party

The health advisory comes after videos of a party at a Big White restaurant surfaced

Lucy Phua was an academic advisor at Thompson Rivers University. She died after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street at University Drive on Nov. 15, 2019. (Facebook)
B.C. man behind wheel in fatal collision gets $2,000 fine, driving restrictions

David Tucker, 43, is to pay a $2,000 fine and go 18 months without driving – except for work and certain errands

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Reports say a rising COVID-19 case count in the Vancouver Canucks after test results the team got back Thursday night, detecting six more infected players. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
6 more Canucks players test positive for COVID-19: report

The rising case count is attributed to test results the team got back Thursday night

B.C. Attorney General David Eby talks during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. applying for stay in court after court rules ICBC tribunal partly unconstitutional

Attorney-General David Eby stands by the government’s plan, which aims to divert minor claims to the tribunal

A B.C. Labour Relations Board decision has barred Kelowna Cabs from laying off its dispatchers to replace them with an app. (Facebook/Kelowna Cabs)
No end in sight to Kelowna Cabs lockout after Labour Board decision

The B.C. Labour Relations Board dismissed the complaint that the lockout is illegal

Most Read