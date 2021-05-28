Nicole Spletzer, a Grade 12 student at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS), places a flower bouquet at a makeshift memorial for the three KSS students who were killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Wednesday (May 26). (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

A quick summary of what made the headlines from May 23 to 28

Kelowna high school students killed in single-vehicle crash

Three Kelowna Secondary Students died in a horrific single-vehicle crash late on Tuesday night.

Kelowna RCMP closed Gordon Drive for hours on Wednesday as they investigated the incident.

The three students were all in Grade 12 and were set to graduate next week. A memorial has been set up at the crash site.

Home insurers’ cannabis concerns leave Salmon Arm couple without coverage

Laura and David Wilkinson are licensed to grow about 37 cannabis plants indoors for medical use. But since they grow more than four, there are no home insurance options available to them.

The Wilkinsons are only eligible for commercial growers’ insurance, which will cost them 30 to 40 per cent more.

Penticton to become home to a larger-than-life Tyrannosaurus rex

Renowned Chilliwack metal artist Kevin Stone announced he was hired to build a 50 foot long, 35 foot tall T-rex sculpture.

In total, the sculpture will weigh 10,000 pounds.

The T-rex sculpture is set to be a permanent Penticton landmark after Stone finishes it within two years.

Shuswap resident finds dozens of declawed bear paws dumped on side of road

Shuswap resident Brandi Hansen was out for a drive with her family over the May long weekend when she stumbled upon a gruesome discovery.

Hansen found dozens of declawed bear paws discarded along Estate Drive.

“It was disheartening was the best way I can describe it,” she said, adding cub paws were among the discarded pile.

Just Posted

It’s a bit shocking when lunch is something you’d usually shriek in horror at if you found it lurking in the spaghetti and meatballs. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Liam’s Lowdown: It’s time to eat insects. Oh dear.

People around the world consume more than 1,900 different species of insects

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Astronauts in space are exposed to the radiation equivalent of 150 to 6,000 chest x-rays

Your morning start for Friday, May 28, 2021

A nurse administers a vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Interior Health records 68 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial health officials announced 378 new cases throughout B.C.

The story <em>Soup’s on — the car engine</em> appeared in the Dec. 31, 1999 edition of the Revelstoke Review. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Cooking on a car engine: a Review Review audio story

Vince Gorman touts cooking on his manifold while he travels the province back in 1999

Vernon-raised singer-songwriter Justin Moore is featured in the final episode of FOCUS B-Sides which airs until May 30 at midnight. (VDPAC)
Okanagan, tune in for final episode of B-Sides

Finale of FOCUS B-Sides features musical stylings of Chipko Jones, Justin Moore, Jessica Bourelle and Shaughnessy

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Empty bottles litter Kal Beach in early May 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Trucks with loose litter trashing Okanagan roads

One city looks at costly cleanup program, and alternatives

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Wildfire near Keremeos (BC Wildfire Service)
UPDATE: Wildfire near Keremeos under control

This is the second wildfire in the region in a week

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 responded to a report of an injury on a houseboat on Friday, May 28, 2021. (File photo)
Injury from fall on houseboat stairs prompts call to Shuswap Lake marine rescue

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 leader said man was alert and in good spirits

(Contributed/GoFundMe)
UPDATE: Two fundraisers launched to support familes of Kelowna students killed in car crash

Both fundraisers have raised a combined total of more than $16,000

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Tracy Porteous, co-executive director of Ending Violence Association of B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. expands grant program for community sexual assault response

Indigenous, immigrant women receive specialized outreach

St. Joseph’s Mission operated from July 19, 1891 to June 30, 1981. Chiefs from across B.C. have been meeting at length after Indigenous communities were rocked by the news of the discovery of the remains of 215 children. (Rebecca Dyok)
Residential school survivor calling for Canada-wide search of sites after remains of 215 children found

‘I’m glad that they were found. It’s an eye-opener for many people all over the world,’ says Pearl Petal a survivor of St. Joseph’s Mission

Most Read