An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are the region’s biggest stories

In case you missed them, here are some of the Okanagan-Shuswap’s biggest stories this week.

Boy becomes local star with adorable ads for parents’ Penticton grocery store

Penticton’s Global Grocers recently opened, with the owners’ 10-year-old son producing ad campaigns for the store.

Aarav Gaba’s parents said he learned to create, film, edit and star in the commercials, posting them on TikTok.

“He learned how to do it all by himself before he even turned 10,” his mom said.

Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

Lynnae Erick died a week after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine and now, people are blaming the jab for her passing.

Her family is dismayed by the situation, but a family friend has confirmed that Erick died due to a pre-existing condition.

“The doctor said it had nothing to do with the shot, the timing was poor, but she passed from her illness,” Amanda Stevenson, Erick’s close friend, said.

Lumberyard fire northwest of Vernon still burning, now 4 hectares

Highway 97 between Vernon and Falkland was closed due to a lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen.

BC Wildfire Service clarified that it was contained by 5:30 p.m. on Thursday (June 3). It was four hectares in size at the time.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Salmon Arm RCMP locate teen allegedly abducted in Alberta

Salmon Arm RCMP successfully located a girl who was allegedly abducted in Alberta during a traffic stop.

The detachment received a report of a vehicle connected to the abduction travelling east from Chase.

The vehicle was stopped and the 14-year-old was located. She is now in the care of B.C.’s Ministry of Children and Family Development.

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tam urges 2nd COVID vaccine dose as Delta variant emerges ‘essentially across Canada’
Next story
Body of missing Chilliwack mom, 23, found after going missing 4 months ago

Just Posted

As of noon on June 11, 2021, Category 2 and 3 open burns, as well as fireworks, will be prohibited within the Kamloops Fire Centre. (Contributed)
Ban on open burns, fireworks, announced for Kamloops Fire Centre

Prohibition to take effect throughout Okanagan-Shuswap as of noon on Friday, June 11

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Our nostrils split the workload

Your morning start for Friday, June 4, 2021

Anne Revell is a special education, behaviour and parenting consultant who is a part-time Revelstoke resident. (Contributed)
The Parent Bench: When your child is struggling to read

Parenting advice from an expert

The money will also be used to buy a new bus. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke school board approves $1M in capital projects

The money will go to renovate Arrow Heights Elementary and replace a bus

Revelstoke Courthouse shortly after it was completed in 1913. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 5980)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 3

Local history as recorded by the newspaper of the day

An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are the region’s biggest stories

A drum song performer participates in a drumg song at Kelowna’s City Park Friday afternoon (June 4). Hundreds came out to honour the lives of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered last week at the former grounds of the Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at Kelowna tribute in honour of Kamloops 215

‘We’re not going to let it be swept under the rug anymore. It’s too late’

A fully involved cabin fire has spread to nearby homes off Westside Road Friday, June 4 near Komasket Beach. (Darlene Lynn photo)
BREAKING: Fire claims several homes off Westside Road

Cabins up in flames in Emerald Bay, near Komasket Beach

A new street sign at the intersection of 4 Street NE and the Trans-Canada Highway incorrectly states the highway runs north-south. On June 4, the ministry of transportation said they will be replacing the sign as soon as possible. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Attempt to mark Highway 1 directions in Salmon Arm goes south

Sign placed by transportation ministry provides wrong directions on Trans-Canada

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Lineup for a target-community COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Surrey, May 28, 2021. (Peace Arch News)
B.C. COVID-19 clinics busier as second-dose rollout gets going

183 new cases Friday, one new outbreak at Kelowna General

Wayne Derkach buys a raffle ticket off Funtastic general manager Akbal Mund in support of local sports groups Friday in front of ARC Liquor. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Funtastic still pitching in support for North Okanagan sports groups

Despite no ball tournament or music festival, organizers are fundraising to give back

The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Forced and coerced sterilization of Indigenous women ongoing, Senate report reveals

A Senate committee on human rights says it is aware of a case as recently as 2019

ICBC’s new fairness officer will make recommendations to resolve customer complaints and improve the decision-making process. (file)
Fairness officer role approved as ICBC launches enhanced care auto insurance

New position is expected to be in place by the end of the year

Most Read