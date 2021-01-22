(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

Black Press Weekly Roundup: Top headlines of the week

In case you missed it, here’s what made waves throughout the week

Here are this week’s top news items.

Police provide description of ‘inappropriately dressed’ man near South Okanagan middle school

Penticton RCMP is warning parents and the community around Skaha Lake Middle School about a man ‘inappropriate dressed’ seen around children.

The man is described as dark-skinned, heavy set and in his mid-30s driving a red, older model four-door car.

‘Just a blood bath’: Woman recounts finding victim during West Kelowna attempted murder trial

A two-week trial for Kevin Barrett has begun. Barrett is charged with attempting to kill his mother, leaving her on a forest service road in April 2019.

Alexandria Davies and Peter Hunt were driving in the backcountry to have a fire and collect garbage when they came upon Eleanor Holmes who was severely injured.

The trial will continue next week.

‘Cocaine bananas’ arrive at Kelowna grocery stores after mix up from Colombia: RCMP

Nearly two dozen bricks of cocaine in bananas were shipped to Central Okanagan grocers in February 2019.

The RCMP seized the drugs and working with the Canadian Border Service Agency, investigators confirmed the shipments originated in Colombia.

Kelowna RCMP’s Cpl. Jeff Carroll said he doesn’t believe the shipments were meant to end up in the Okanagan.

Good Samaritan turns in cash-filled wallet to Vernon Mounties

Chase D’Angelo lost his wallet full of cash from a recent job right before Christmas. He had no other work lined up so he didn’t know how he would pay his bills.

But a call from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP informed him that a Good Samaritan had dropped off his wallet at the detachment.

All his cash was still in it.

“They saved my hide… there are still good people in the world,” D’Angelo said.

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States

Joe Biden, the newly sworn-in president of the United States, takes office in the middle of a worsening pandemic, economic woes and deep divisions.

READ: Police provide description of ‘inappropriately dressed’ man near South Okanagan middle school

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
11 more COVID-19 cases linked to Big White cluster
Next story
A sneak peek at the Jan. 21 newspaper

Just Posted

Revelstoke Search and Rescue is one of the busiest teams in B.C. (Submitted)
Busy day for Revelstoke SAR with 3 rescue calls on Boulder Mountain

The organisation is reminding people to dail it back and play safe

Revelstoke competing last year in Mont St Anne, Quebec. (Submitted)
Revelstoke Nordic skiers head to Finland for World Championships

It’s the first race of the season for the Canadian athletes

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons. File photo.
MP Morrison calls Keystone XL permit cancellation ‘devastating news’

Kootenay-Columbia MP reacts to the Conservative Party’s removal of a controversial Ontario MP

Interior Health reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the region Jan. 20, 2021 and three additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
95 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, two deaths

Another member of Vernon’s Noric House has passed

North-West Mounted Police barracks at the top of Douglas Street hill, 1885. The man seated at the front was (Colonel Sam Steele. Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 856)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 21

130 years ago: Kootenay Star, Jan. 24, 1891 An accident occurred at… Continue reading

(Pixabay photo)
Black Press Weekly Roundup: Top headlines of the week

In case you missed it, here’s what made waves throughout the week

Administrative headquarters for the Regional District of Central Okanagan in Kelowna. (File photo)
Tempers fly over a pricey picnic shelter in the North Westside

Lack of detail on $121,000 shelter expenditure further incites self-govenance wishes

Big White Village on Dec. 16. (Big White photo)
11 more COVID-19 cases linked to Big White cluster

Interior Health provided an update on the cluster on Friday

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week file photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kamloops’ Royal Inland Hospital surgical unit

Despite 6 South being a surgical unit, RIH said surgeries are continuing at the hospital

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to each B.C. health region, to Jan. 20, 2021. Island Health in blue, Northern Health green, Interior Health orange, Vancouver Coastal in red and Fraser Health in purple. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays stable with 508 cases Friday

Vaccine delivered to more than 110,000 high-risk people

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘It’s incredibly upsetting’: Kelowna health care worker demands WestJet ticket refund

Kelowna woman has been waiting almost a year for a refund on her Kelowna to Edmonton flight

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The District of Saanich’s communications team decided to take part in a viral trend on Thursday and photoshopped U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders into a staff meeting photo. (District of Saanich/Twitter)
Bernie Sanders makes guest appearance municipal staff meeting in B.C.

Vancouver Island firefighters jump on viral trend of photoshopped U.S. senator

After a Vernon resident tried to domesticate a pair of gopher snakes, BC Conservation Service reminded that it is against the law to keep wild animals in one’s possession. (Yuval Levy/Unsplash)
Wild gopher snakes aren’t pets: Vernon conservation officer

After resident kept two gopher snakes in his home, conservation reminds it’s illegal to domesticate wildlife

Most Read