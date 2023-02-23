Black smoke billows from West Kelowna house fire

A heavy blaze broke out in a West Kelowna home on the morning of Feb. 23.

Multiple fire engines were battling the fire at 915 Ogden Road, which broke out just after 11a.m. The street was shut down, and remains closed as of noon.

Emergency dispatchers called the situation a “fully-involved defensive fire.”

A Black Press reporter on scene said that the home’s occupants seemed to all be out of the house, and no ambulance is yet on scene.

BC Hydro is also attending.

A house fire has broke out at a home in #WestKelowna. Many fire and police are on scene at the home on Ogden Road. @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/gGD86eEAU0 — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) February 23, 2023

The cause of the fire is unknown.

READ MORE: Victim in fatal semi-trailer crash on Kelowna’s Harvey Avenue identified

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCity of West Kelownafire