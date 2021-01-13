Birds vie for position on power lines at dusk in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Birds vie for position on power lines at dusk in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

BLACKOUT: Vernon hit hard by windstorm

Thousands without power; single-lane traffic in effect for downed lines near Lumby

UPDATED WEDNESDAY JAN. 13, 9:35 A.M.:

A tree and power lines have fallen across Eastside Road near the turn off to Russell Road, causing a temporary closure of both roads.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and City of Vernon Public Works crews are on scene. The tree is being removed and road closure signs will soon be in place.

The roads will remain closed for the safety of the public and emergency responders while the power lines are repaired and the area is cleared.

No injuries have been reported at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY

Thousands are without power in Vernon due to Wednesday morning’s windstorm, Jan. 13.

The Silver Star Foothills area and BX are hardest hit with a reported 2,714 without power, according to BC Hydro. A crew is assigned to restore power to those who have been without since before 5:30 a.m.

Killiney Beach, Fintry, Nahun, Lake Country, Lavington and Lumby also have reported outages.

The windstorm knocked out power for around 765 customers east of Lumby Mabel Lake Road.

“Strong winds have caused extensive damage in the region, causing a significant number of power outages,” the utility said in an early morning update, noting Vernon and Lake Country are among the areas hardest hit. “All available crews will be continuing work throughout the day to safely restore power.”

Residents east of Round Lake Road and north of Pineridge Road in Spallumcheen and Armstrong are without power as well. A crew has been assigned to restore power to the 1,744 customers affected.

Single-lane alternating traffic is in effect on Highway 6 between Lumby and Cherryville while road crews are taking care of some fallen hydro lines.

Fallen trees knocked out hydro lines around 15 kilometres east of Lumby around 7:30 a.m.

To see a complete list and up-to-date assignments, visit bchydro.com.

READ MORE: Thousands in the dark as windstorm knocks down power lines

READ MORE: Online fundraiser launched after mom of 6 dies in serious collision near Enderby

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Vigorous’ storm heading for Revelstoke area
Next story
‘Vigorous’ storm heading for Revelstoke area

Just Posted

Snow near the Coquihalla summit. (Contributed)
Okanagan sees highest January snowpack levels in eight years

The Okanagan snow basin is up 132 per cent of normal levels

Avalanche Canada is forecasting considerable to high avalanche risk for the North and South Columbia mountains following the storm on Jan. 12 and 13. (File photo)
Storm leaves avalanche danger high in B.C. Southern Interior

Snow of up to 60 cm and high winds created hazardous conditions

Last January in Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
‘Vigorous’ storm heading for Revelstoke area

However, rain is expected for the city

FILE - A traveler wears a mask as she waits for her flight in Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
67 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, no new deaths

895 COVID-19 cases are active, 37 individuals are hospital, nine in critical care

Those on off-road vehicles and snowmobiles who venture into sensitive areas in B.C.'s backcountry considered sensitive habitats will face increased fines. Photo submitted
BC AdventureSmart urging people to stay safe outside in Revelstoke

The organization has information booths planned for the area

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Twitter logo. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
EDITORIAL: Standards are needed on social media

Platforms have given some, including U.S. President Donald Trump, an unfiltered platform

Wednesday’s windstorm, Jan. 13, 2021, knocked trees and power lines down blocking Westside Road between Irish Creek Road and Traders Cove. (Tiffany Carmen Genge - Facebook)
Power lines, tree down on Westside Road

Road closed between Irish Creek and Traders Cove

Penticton RCMP were able to return this stolen card to the Grandmother who was trying to send it to her grandson. (RCMP photo)
Penticton RCMP return grandson’s stolen birthday card

The card was found along with other stolen mail during the arrest of an alleged mail thief Jan. 12

Kootenay Ice President and General Manager Matt Cockell at his office desk in Cranbrook in 2017. Townsman file photo.
City of Cranbrook files lawsuit against Winnipeg Ice, WHL

Cranbrook seeking compensation for breaking a lease agreement when the major-junior franchise relocated to Manitoba in 2019

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Police and ambulance were called to the Super Wash on Main Street in Penticton Monday (Jan. 12, 2021) afternoon for what was thought to be three men passed out in the car wash bay. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
One arrested after vehicle breaks down in Okanagan car wash

The initial call was for three men passed out in a vehicle a the car wash

Slack line provides thrills and views at Skaha Bluffs Park in the South Okanagan. (Penticton Western News)
Historic ranches, waterfront, trapline part of B.C.’s latest park expansion

Land worth $9.7 million bought or donated to preserve ecosystems

(Piller’s)
Oven roasted turkey breast recalled Canada-wide due to plastic pieces

Recall was issued in January

Most Read