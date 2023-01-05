Highway 97 north of Summerland on Dec. 3, 2022. (Photo- DriveBC)

Highway 97 north of Summerland on Dec. 3, 2022. (Photo- DriveBC)

Blasting work to close Highway 97 north of Summerland on Jan. 6

The closure is scheduled for one hour on Friday, Jan. 6

A section of Highway 97 north of Summerland will be closed for one hour on Friday afternoon, Jan. 6, for blasting work.

DriveBC and AIM Roads say the road will be closed in both directions, between Bridgeman Road and North Beach Road, for 4.5 kilometres from 1 to 2 p.m.

The Ministry of Transportation has monitored the site since November, after small rocks fell onto the highway in the Callan Road area between Summerland and Peachland.

A geotechnical assessment of the area has since been conducted and blasting work was previously completed on Dec. 18.

DriveBC’s next update will come at 2 p.m., Jan. 6.

(Photo- DriveBC)

(Photo- DriveBC)

A rockslide swept across Highway 97 at Callan Road in February 2019, prompting the entire highway to close. More than 20,000 cubic metres of rock and debris were removed from the site before the highway could reopen.

READ MORE: Ministry surveys 2019 rockslide on Highway 97 after debris falls near Summerland

Highway 97NewsSummerland

Previous story
Owner helps Penticton Animal Control pick up dog on the loose
Next story
‘It’s like you’re drowning in snow’: Teen saves father who fell into tree well at B.C. ski resort

Just Posted

The Kelowna housing market went up 14 per cent according to the 2023 BC Assessment. (@khzny/Twitter)
Less demand, more options give hope to Okanagan housing market

Central School opened in January of 1903. It was located on Second Street West at Pearson and burned down in 1959. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 92)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Jan. 5

(Andy Mabbett) Poinsettias are among the holiday favorites to be discussed at the workshop.
A Gardener’s Diary: Pointers for saving poinsettias

(RVAC)
Revelstoke’s Visual Art Centre to host first exhibition opening of the year