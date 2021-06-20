A portion of the George Road wildfire burns near Lytton, B.C. in this Friday, June 18, 2021 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Blaze near Lytton spread across steep terrain, says BC Wildfire Service

Fire began Wednesday and is suspected to be human-caused, but remains under investigation

British Columbia’s Wildfire Service says an out-of-control blaze in the Fraser Canyon has grown further burning 3.5 square kilometres of bush south of Lytton, B.C.

The service says the George Road wildfire is scattered across steep and rocky terrain, creating “different fingers and spots.”

It says crews took advantage of cooler temperatures Saturday, but will focus on long-term management and control since the weather is forecast to get hotter and drier this week.

Seventy-seven firefighters backed by nine helicopters are fighting the blaze with two water tenders and two pieces of heavy equipment.

The fire began Wednesday, and the service says is suspected to be human-caused but remains under investigation.

Evacuation alerts have been issued by Thompson-Nicola Regional District and the Lytton First Nation for 10 homes in the area.

The Canadian Press

A portion of the George Road wildfire burns near Lytton, B.C. in this Friday, June 18, 2021 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, BC Wildfire Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*
