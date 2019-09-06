A special harness used on a seeing eye dog has gone missing. It boasts a custom-made sign reading ‘DO NOT PET’. (Facebook)

Blind Vernon man loses special dog harness

Friends are reaching out on social media seeking community’s assistance

A blind Vernon resident has lost an important item and now friends have taken to Facebook to seek the public’s help in locating it.

Vivian Unser turned to a Vernon community page to ask people if they’ve spotted a special harness her friend Roland Croteau uses for his seeing eye dog, Dodger.

Croteau had met a group of friends for lunch at Rosalinda’s on Thursday. After lunch, Croteau unharnessed his dog, like always, before getting into a vehicle. But he didn’t realize the harness fell out of the truck before closing the door.

Croteau retraced his steps, but couldn’t locate the harness. Unser continued the search; she said she checked in with Gateway and the Upper Room Mission and inquired with the police, but nothing has turned up yet.

“It is a black leather harness with a large red sign attached to the handle with white lettering saying, ‘DO NOT PET’,” Unser said in her post.

She said a smaller Lions Foundation logo can be spotted, as well.

Crouteau got the harness last spring in Oakville, Ont., while he was being paired with Dodger. There, the new match underwent three weeks of training.

Unser is asking for people to keep their eyes out for the harness. If it is located, it can be dropped off at the Vernon Morning Star, or contact 250-550-7923.

READ MORE: Vernon’s annual World Suicide Day event breaks down stigma

READ MORE: Summer isn’t quite over for Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland receives praise for greenhouse gas reduction efforts
Next story
Quick BC Wildfire response results in Okanagan lightning strike fires doused

Just Posted

Boy, 13, uses GoPro to help Revelstoke RCMP solve 27-year-old cold case

A body of a woman missing since 1992 was recovered from Griffin Lake

Revelstoke business owner warns about overpayment scam

He is on the hook for $4,600 after a supposed client’s cheque bounced

Parks Canada responding to reports of wildfire smoke on Mt. Smart in Glacier National Park

There was a lightning strike in the area last week but no smoke until now

Parks Canada should contribute to climate change research says the public

A What We Heard report has been released on feedback gathered for an upcoming management plan

Revelstoke Racquet Den Squash Club hosting Women’s Squash Week

There will be a free clinic for newcomers Sept. 14

VIDEO: Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

Shuswap break dance studio helps boost students’ confidence

Teaching kids break dance while empowering them among goals for workshops

Police treating large fire at Lake Country RV park as arson

A black SUV was seen fleeing the area at the time of the fire, police say

Man pulls knife on kids at Lumby basketball courts

Around 30 youths were present at the time of the incident: RCMP

South Okanagan restaurant serves humble pie asking for a second chance

Block 300 Casual Steakhouse had a rocky start and is looking for a second chance from customers

B.C. woman calls for equality after trying to do yoga topless

Jen Frizzley wants to start conversations about ‘desexualizing the body’

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

Canada’s next Ambassador to China is B.C.-raised Dominic Barton

Barton graduated from high school in Chilliwack where he demonstrated a fierce talent for debating

Big Bar slide a big engineering challenge for crews trying to move fish

Expert says a slide hasn’t been this hard to solve since one in 1914 when CP Railway was being built

Most Read