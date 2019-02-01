Blizzard-like conditions hitting B.C. interior highways

Environment Canada says winter storm to last into weekend as it heads to south coast

The winter storm making its way through B.C.’s central interior is wreaking havoc on a number of highways.

According to a warning issued by Environment Canada, the snowstorm is anticipated to last until early Saturday.

Until then, 30 to 40 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in Prince George and the surrounding region, affecting travellers along Highway 16 and Highway 97.

Near the Pine Pass in the northern interior, blizzard-like conditions will generate winds up to 40 kilometres an hour, causing near-whiteout conditions.

Other main corridors affected include Highway 118, Highway 35 and Highway 62 in the Bulkley Valley.

The Kootenays are also expected to get heavy snowfall, 15 to 25 centimetres, with the brunt of the storm landing in the West Kootenay until late Saturday morning.

DriveBC has issued an advisory for Highway 1 and Highway 95 between Sicamous and Golden. Highway closures for avalanche control are anticipated.

Environment Canada meteorologist Matt MacDonald has forecast the storm to move towards the south coast by Saturday, bringing freezing temperatures and possible snow to the Lower Mainland.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Winter’s chill to grip the Okanagan this weekend
Next story
New ‘workhorse’ police helicopter named for pilot who died in Fraser Valley crash

Just Posted

Highway 1 closed between Revelstoke and Golden

Due to high avalanche danger

Dragons’ Den producers to make a Kelowna stop

Ready for a chance in front of the Dragons?

‘There’s a fundamental failure in housing’ says MP Wayne Stetski

Stetski says the Trudeau Liberals are failing when it comes to providing affordable housing

Economist: Gas prices will increase with Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Revelstokians can expect to pay three cents more per litre

BC Transit contract awarded to Revelstoke Connection

BC Transit has awarded the contract to operate conventional and custom transit… Continue reading

VIDEO: Hooping through the tough times

Revelstokian uses hula hooping to help manage her mental wellness

Woman bought winning $50,000 lotto ticket with stolen credit card: N.L. police

A 33-year-old woman intent on picking up the jackpot was instead charged

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Interior Health dealing with gastrointestinal illness outbreaks across southern B.C.

IH urging anyone not feeling well to avoid visiting long-term care facilities

Hot air balloon crashes near Vernon

No major injuries in Armstrong incident

Childcare crisis looms over B.C. Interior

Shuswap parents frustrated by lack of spaces while care providers struggle to find qualified staff

B.C. driver clocked going 102 km/h in 30 km/h school zone

Children were leaving school at the time, say Abbotsford Police

B.C.’s overdose prevention strategy sets blueprint for rest of world: study

Reseachers at University of Victoria call opening of overdose prevention sites ‘novel and nimble’

Skies clear in Vernon

Air quality advisory lifts, as do hot air balloons

Most Read