Blue Heron Night of Music set to land in Revelstoke

Blue Heron Night of Music director Sarah Erikson announced the festival during the Revelstoke Arts Council’s Annual General Meeting hosted Wednesday, May 29. (Nathan Kunz/Revelstoke Review)

A new music festival will be landing in Revelstoke this August.

The Blue Heron Night of Music will play host to artists from across Western Canada, ranging across genres of folk, country and bluegrass.

Director Sarah Erikson, who initially announced the event to the Revelstoke Arts Council on May 29, 2018, says the idea for the festival was inspired by the scenic property on which the festival will be held.

“I just thought ‘this is a really beautiful iconic barn, I should have a country music festival here,” Erikson explained at the Art Council’s annual general meeting.

The one day event, scheduled for August 31, 2018, will see several acts from Erikson’s home province of Alberta take the stage, including Mariel Buckley, Bouquet, Post Script, The Denim Daddies and Swear by the Moon.

Erikson will be hosting the festival at her 3-acre property south of the city, with shuttle service to the event being provided by Everything Revelstoke.

As there is no available parking on site, Erikson is urging ticketholders to consider riding their bikes to the festival, offering a $5 cash rebate back from the $35 ticket price for anyone who does so.

Erikson, who says she was inspired by the environment created during the yearly Edmonton Folk Fest, says she hopes Blue Heron Night of Music will be an opportunity to bring the community together, something that can often be difficult in Revelstoke.

“I find that it’s one of those communities that’s really hard to meet people outside of your own bubble, and this would be a really good bubble opener for everyone,” says Erikson of the intention behind the event.

The festival will run for one night only, starting at 3 p.m. and wrapping up around 11 p.m. Food trucks will be on location along with bar service.

Kids under 10 will get in free, and inflatable rides and activities will be on site for young concert goers.

Tickets for the event are limited to 300 at $35 each.