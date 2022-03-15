Bluegrass band Slocan Ramblers saunter into Revelstoke

The Slocan Ramblers to play Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre on Mar. 25 to promote new album

A unique sound will soon fill the halls of the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre as one of Canada’s top bluegrass bands visits the community for the first time to promote their anticipated new album.

The Slocan Ramblers, a band gaining momentum in the acoustic music scene, will be playing in Revelstoke on Mar. 25, to promote their new album Up The Hill And Through The Fog.

The album cover for the Slocan Ramblers upcoming album, Up the Hill and Through the Fog. (Contributed by Mavis Harris)

“We will be playing lots of new music from the new album mixed in with some old classics,” said Darryl Poulsen, guitar player for the Slocan Ramblers. “If you have seen us before or it’s your first time, there will be something new for you.”

According to Poulsen, those attending a Slocan Ramblers show can expect a high-energy performance, accompanied by their unique blend of bluegrass, old-time and folk with fast instrumentals and thick vocals.

The band, which has gone through major changes over the years, was originally formed in 2009 in Toronto. The group started jamming and playing a lot of fiddle tunes and bluegrass songs. In the beginning, they were rooted in the bluegrass scene in Toronto, and steady gigs helped them grow their sound and success.

Poulsen said his connection to bluegrass music was heavily influenced by legends of the genre like Brent Mason and Tony Rice.

The band went through several changes in their personal lives since the beginning of 2020, and Poulsen said that the sound of their new album reflects that.

“We always try to stretch the boundaries of what we are comfortable with while still trying to keep things within the bluegrass realm,” said Poulsen. “The album has a bit of everything and we really drew from what we had gone through and focused what we were experiencing at the time into our music.”

The band was named the 2020 International Bluegrass Music Association Momentum Band of the Year Award and was nominated for a Juno Award in 2019.

To learn more about the band, visit slocanramblers.com.

READ MORE: African circus sells out Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

READ MORE: Vintage rides and family fun: Revelstoke Snowmobile Club hosts final event of the year

tag

Revelstoke