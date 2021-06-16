Bluffs at popular Penticton rock climbing park defaced

Ministry of Environment is going to clean it up

People decided to tag Skaha Bluffs rocks which the Ministry has to go in and now clean up. (Facebook)

Someone or some people decided to deface the rocks at Skaha Bluffs.

The graffiti was done in either pink spray paint or chalk on several rock faces on Sunday, June 13.

The popular climbing and hiking provincial park is usually full of people on the weekends but somehow graffiti went unnoticed.

A local activist for the park took to a Skaha Bluffs Facebook page expressing his frustration with the tagging.

“Did you miss the memo ‘Leave No Trace’ before you decided to tag a number of walls in the Bluffs?” Russ Turner wrote.

Luckily, acts of vandalism at Skaha Bluffs Park such as the recent graffiti are a rare occurrence, said the Ministry of Environment.

“BC Parks staff are aware and are planning to visit the site today (June 16) to remove it,” said the ministry in an email to the Western News.

Penticton city council just approved a new 90 stall parking lot going in at Skaha Bluffs to accommodate the many people who come from all over to hike and climb the park.

Council called for all of the spots to be built to satisfy the demand for the park, which has exploded over COVID-19 and seen neighbouring streets occupied by vehicles parked while their occupants head into the bluffs.

