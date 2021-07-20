Fire at Shelter Bay Marina. BC Highway Cameras.

Fire at Shelter Bay Marina. BC Highway Cameras.

Boat fire at West Kelowna’s Shelter Bay Marina

The fire sparked just before noon on Tuesday

UPDATE: 12:25 p.m.

West Kelowna fire crews are on scene of a blaze that appears to have started near a boat where welding was possibly taking place at Shelter Bay Marina and then spread to grass.

A boat is reportedly on fire at the Shelter Bay Marina off Campbell Road in West Kelowna.

The blaze sparked about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Flames from the boat fire were spreading to nearby grass.

Smoke can be seen rising from the marina for those driving along the W.R. Bennett Bridge.

More to come.

