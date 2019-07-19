Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

RCMP unsure if the two separate discoveries are related

RCMP Major Crime unit is investigating an unusual pair of discoveries near the remote northern town of Dease Lake.

According to a RCMP press release, on July 19 police first responded to a report of a vehicle fire on the Stikine River Bridge on Hwy 37, 55 km south of the town. Members located the pickup still ablaze with no one inside.

A passing motorist then advised investigators on scene they had just spotted what they believed to be a body at a nearby pullout.

Dease Lake RCMP located the second scene and discovered the body of a deceased male.

Police are not releasing details of the truck or the victim.

It’s unclear if these two incidents are related. The Dease Lake RCMP investigation is ongoing with the support of North District Major Crime Unit and E Division Major Crime unit. The B.C. Coroners Service is also in the early stages of its investigation.

Dease Lake RCMP are asking for any witnesses who were in the area or may have dash-cam footage to come forward. If you have any information call Dease Lake RCMP 250-771-4111, North District Major Crimes at 250-613-6744, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

 


The approximate location of the body.

