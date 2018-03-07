Body discovered at Kamloops pulp mill

Police are investigating after a body was discovered in a pond at the Domtar Pulp Mill

Police in Kamloops are looking into the discovery of a body found in a pond at Domtar Pulp Mill.

Employees of the pulp mill discovered the body just after 3 p.m. today.

The RCMP Serious Crime Unit and the Coroner’s Officer are currently on scene.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says few details are available as police have just started their investigation.

RELATED: Murder charge after Logan Lake motel death

At this time it is unknown how the body came to be in the pond, how long it has been there or if foul play is suspected.

More to follow.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
