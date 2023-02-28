Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered on 15th Avenue. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating after a body was discovered on 15th Avenue. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Body found in Vernon street has RCMP suspicious

Investigation underway in upper Mission Hill area

RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in the upper Mission Hill area.

A body was found on the road in the 4100 block of 15th Avenue Tuesday, Feb. 28 around 6:45 a.m.

The person’s death is being treated as suspicious and police have cordoned off a portion of 15th Avenue.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Services are currently conducting their initial investigation.

“Based on findings from the preliminary investigation, there is nothing to suggest there is any known risk to the public,” said media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.

READ MORE: Life-saving skills passed on to Vernon pool, rink, gym users

READ MORE: Public tip helps North Okanagan RCMP located stolen truck

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DeathRCMPVernon

Previous story
Two candidates banned from running for municipal office in South Okanagan in 2026
Next story
Vancouver police say right suspect arrested after innocent man mistakenly detained

Just Posted

B.C. Finance Minister Katrine Conroy speaks during a news conference as students enjoy a hot lunch at Ruth King Elementary in Langford, B.C., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)
Health care, housing and grants top B.C.’s 2023-24 Budget Day promises

Old Growth Revylution set up a blockade at the Bigmouth Forest Service Rd. north of Revelstoke to protest old growth logging in the region in 2021. (Contributed by Sadie Parr)
Old growth rally to be held downtown Revelstoke this weekend

A screenshot from the livestream playoff game seven between the Sicamous Eagles and the Kamloops Storm, Monday, Feb. 27 in Kamloops. The Eagles and Storm shake hands after the Eagles won 2-1. (Sicamous Eagles- Facebook)
Sicamous Eagles soar into second round of KIJHL Teck Cup playoffs

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Where is a shrimp’s heart?