Body found in water near William Bennett Bridge, RCMP investigating

Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying the deceased

RCMP are investigating after a body was found in the water at the West end of the William Bennett Bridge near Shelter Bay Marina.

The body was found on July 29 at approximately 1:16 p.m. The Southeast Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation. The unit is working with Kelowna RCMP and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of death and any potential criminality.

Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying the deceased. The male can be described as:

• Asian ethnicity

• 20-40-years old

• Average height

• Slim build

• The male was wearing a black collared shirt and black pants.

Police are requesting anyone who might have been in the area that noted a male matching this description on July 29 to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.

Breaking News