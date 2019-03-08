Body found in West Kelowna homeless camp

A West Kelowna man has been found dead in what’s believed to be a homeless camp.

A West Kelowna man who was a client at a local shelter was found dead at what’s believed to be a homeless camp.

West Kelowna RCMP were called to the area of the 3700 block of Old Okanagan Highway at around 4:30 p.m. March 7 for a report of a body found in a tent. There’s no information on how long the man had been dead, or what his cause of death was.

Temperatures, however, have been as low as -12 C in recent days.

“At this time, criminality is not suspected in the man’s death as the investigation continues,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional Detachment in a press release.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating his death.

The deceased has been identified as a West Kelowna man in his 50s, and police continue their efforts to properly notify his next of kin.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, his name will not be released. The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have no further information as of yet. We have a reporter headed to the scene.

