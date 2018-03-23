An image of the Blind Bay Beach where a body was found Friday morning. (File photo)

Body found on Blind Bay Beach

Police and coroner investigating, foul play not suspected

Salmon Arm RCMP officers are investigating after a body was found on the beach in Blind Bay Friday morning.

Reports from South Shuswap residents indicate someone walking their dog made the discovery early Friday morning near Blind Bay Road and Centennial Road.

“No foul play is suspected at this time and the police are assisting the Coroners Service in their investigation,” says RCMP Sgt. Scott Lachapelle, who would not comment on whether the body was recently deceased or had been submerged in Shuswap Lake for some time.

Lachapelle says a formal press release will be released later today.

