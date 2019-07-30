RCMP are asking for assistance in locating Colin Palmer, 41, who was last seen by his family on Saturday evening. It is believed he was kayaking on Okanagan Lake near Sunoka Beach. (Photo submitted by RCMP)

Body found on Okanagan Lake confirmed to be missing kayaker

Colin Palmer, 41, was last heard from when he took his kayak out on Okanagan Lake on July 13

RCMP have confirmed the body found at Okanagan Lake Marina is a Penticton kayaker that was reported missing earlier this month.

Colin Palmer, 41, was last heard from when he took his kayak out on Okanagan Lake on July 13. According to RCMP, Palmer’s last contact with his family was when he told them he was near Sunoka Beach in his kayak and that the water was choppy.

READ MORE: Missing Penticton kayaker last seen on Okanagan Lake

The Penticton Fire Department and RCMP airplane assisted with the initial search but did not find anything.

On July 20, at 8:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a deceased person on the shore near the Okanagan Lake Marina.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP withdraw from York Landing, focus search for B.C. fugitives elsewhere
Next story
About to post a police chase photo to Instagram? Maybe don’t, cops say

Just Posted

Community Calendar events for July 31 to Aug 7

To have your event featured in this story submit the details to… Continue reading

Dear Editor: Mountain biking should not be allowed in any natural area

They are inanimate objects and have no rights

New signs remind boaters Clean Drain Dry to prevent spread of invasive species

The economic impacts of aquatic invasive species is estimated to be $43 million per year

Kelowna RibFest weekend only weeks away

Fourth Annual Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest kicks off Aug. 23.

Okanagan watersheds protection plans aim to reduce wildfire risks

Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. provides over $660,000 in funding for watersheds enhancements

Trudeau says British Columbians really ‘get it,’ amid conservative wave

‘Here in B.C. you really matter, you’re a province of people who get it,’ Trudeau said in Vancouver

Video: Olympian leads viral Git Up challenge with Okanagan kids

A hockey player twist on one of the latest viral dance challenges

Kelowna’s ELLA Tower hits a construction milestone

Mission Group held a celebration to mark the completion of the building’s concrete structure

ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

‘Techpilot’ device records speed, braking, distractions

BC Coroners Service identifies victims of plane crash north of Port Hardy

One Canadian, two Americans and a German died in the crash

Judge urges movement after delays in Salmon Arm church shooting case

Court sees another adjournment for man facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault

Downtown Okanagan cougar sighting unconfirmed, “unlikely”

Conservation officer says the animal spotted was not likely a cougar

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Endurance athletes to participate in Ultra520K Canada triathlon

Three-day event will be held in South Okanagan and Similkameen

Most Read