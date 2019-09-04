RCMP tape was seen early this morning around a portion of Skaha Beach, near the marina, where an unidentified body was found on the shore. (Mark Brett — Western News)

Update: Body found on shoreline of Penticton beach

Penticton RCMP are investigating an area of Skaha Beach

An unidentified body was discovered in Penticton along the shore of Skaha Beach on Wednesday morning.

Const. James Grandy said RCMP were in the area near the marina after receiving a call from a member of the public around 7 a.m.

RCMP said emergency crews arrived at the scene and a female in her 50s was deceased.

“The General Investigation Section, along with General Duty and the BC Coroners Service are currently investigating. The cause of death is not suspicious. This is not considered a criminal investigation and out of respect for the family, no further information will be released,” said Grandy.

