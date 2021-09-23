Jan Paleta has been missing since Sept. 17. (Lake Country RCMP)

Jan Paleta has been missing since Sept. 17. (Lake Country RCMP)

Body of missing Lake Country man found

58-year-old Jan Paleta was reported missing by his friends and family on Sept. 17

Kelowna RCMP confirmed on Thursday (Sept. 23) that the body of a man missing from Lake Country since Sept. 17 has been found.

58-year-old Jan Paleta was last seen in the Lake Country area on or around Sept. 15. According to police, he was reported missing by his friends and family on Sept. 17.

The BC Coroners Service has joined the investigation into Paleta’s death, and Mounties said that the cause of his death is not considered suspicious at this time.

READ MORE: Lake Country RCMP asking for assistance in locating missing man

READ MORE: Accused in 2018 Kelowna Canada Day killing takes stand during manslaughter trial

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Canada paused COVID-19 vaccine deliveries as supply far exceeds demand
Next story
Prince George bylaw targeting homeless people ‘scapegoats’ the poor, says expert

Just Posted

Revelstoke Review Editor Jocelyn Doll holding the LUNA lapel page of our paper, lapel's pinned on her Revelstoke Review t-shirt. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
VIDEO: How to fold your LUNA lapel before LUNA REIMAGINED this weekend

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A 12-year-old became the youngest person to achieve nuclear fusion

COVID cases in the Revelstoke area from Sept. 12-18. (BC CDC)
12 new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke Sept. 12-18

Rob Morrison spent $3,630 on Facebook ads between Aug. 22 to Sept. 20 during his campaign to be re-elected as Kootenay-Columbia MP. Photo: Rob Morrison Facebook page
Rob Morrison led Kootenay-Columbia candidates in Facebook spending