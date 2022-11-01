Body of missing man located along Thompson River near Chase

RCMP and Shuswap Search and Rescue find drowned man near capsized kayak

Shuswap Search and Rescue members were involved in a two-day search for a man whose body was located along the Thompson River near Chase on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (Facebook/Shuswap Search and Rescue)

A 29 year-old Chase man missing since the weekend was found dead along the Thompson River near Chase.

Shuswap Search and Rescue, along with Chase RCMP, located the man’s body near his capsized kayak on the south side of the river west of Chase around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

The search and rescue operation began Sunday, Oct. 30, at approximately 4 p.m. Search manager John Schut said a crew of 15 people responded and a mobile command centre was set up.

Teams set out on water and on land, with at least one jet boat from Parks Canada and one private boat.

People from the Neskonlith band were on foot helping with the search, as well as the Adams Lake fire department.

The search ended at around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, when conditions became too dark. A seven-person team renewed the search Monday morning at 9 a.m.

It is believed the man tried to cross the Thompson River from the north to the south side when his kayak capsized and he drowned shortly after.

This story has been updated to include new information.

