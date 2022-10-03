The body was recovered on Oct. 1, when the search was able to resume. (File photo)

The body was recovered on Oct. 1, when the search was able to resume. (File photo)

Body of missing rafter recovered from Bugaboo Creek

The rafter had been missing since June 16

The body of a solo rafter who was reported missing in mid-June has been recovered from Bugaboo Creek, according to RCMP.

The rafter was reported missing on June 16, with Search and Rescue conducting the initial search. The raft was located, but swift water meant the search was called off until levels receded and a safe search could be resumed.

The initial rescue included swift water technicians as well as ground searchers.

On Saturday , Oct. 1, water levels had receded enough for SAR to conduct a second search, where the body of the rafter was recovered.

Columbia Valley Search & Rescue, Golden SAR, Kimberly SAR and Glacier Helicopters all participated in the search.

BC Coroner Service has conduct of the investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

RCMP Briefs

Previous story
Mother killed, 4 children injured in head-on crash near Trail
Next story
Clearwater woman identified as victim in North Okanagan motorcycle collision

Just Posted

Bernice Jensen and her All My Relations Dance Group include, Junior Jensen, who was given a drum when he was a toddler and, at 16, sings his own songs, including the Salmon Journey Song. To the right of Junior are Sue Oliverius, Jewel Jensen, Lakeesha and Stephane Richard. The group performed on the Storyteller Stage at the Reclamation Day at Tsútswecw Provincial Park on Sept. 30. (Barb Brouwer photo)
Thousands of people, few salmon, arrive for start of Sepwépemc celebration at Tsústwecw Provincial Park

Okanagan College students from Vernon, Salmon Arm, Kelowna and Penticton launched the Unusually Good Food Co., and have been named the Enactus Canada National champions. (OC photo)
Okanagan College students crush competition to earn national championships

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Snail teeth

Riley Christie took this impressive photo in Penticton of the newly launched Starlink satellites crossing Okanagan night skies. (Facebook)
Long trail of satellites dazzle night sky over the Okanagan